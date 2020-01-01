St. Pete man tries to steal wood grinder from Home Depot by hiding it in his pants, police say

article

A St. Petersburg man placed a wood grinder inside his pants in an attempt to conceal it and steal it from a Home Depot, but, police say, he didn’t get very far.

Pinellas Park police said 54-year-old Van Raymond Fernandez walked into the Home Depot location on Park Boulevard on December 29. They said security workers saw him rip open the packaging for a Dewalt grinder and then stuff the handheld power tool down the front of his pants.

Police said he tried to walk out, but at least one loss prevention employee confronted him – and he ran. He tossed the grinder away before entering his vehicle and fleeing, police added.

Investigators tracked him down and Fernandez was arrested on New Year’s Eve. He faces a retail theft charge.

