St. Pete mayor criticized over performance bonuses, rescinds payments

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch is under fire after giving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses to staffers who worked on the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal.

He has rescinded the bonuses, but not before criticism came from several city councilors.

He says the bonuses were to reward 17 employees who went above and beyond to secure the biggest economic development deal in city history.

"I want my staff to take at least a week off because they have worked nights, weekends, you name it, for 18 months now. They have done a fantastic job," the mayor said on July 31, a day after the deal to approve the Rays stadium development was given by Pinellas County commissioners.

On July 25, his HR team sent lump sum payments for "exceptional work on the Gas Plant program."

Seventeen staffers got a total of $250,000, including $25,000 for City Administrator Rob Gerdes – whose nephew, City Councilor Copley Gerdes, voted for the project – $20,000 for Chief of Staff Doyle Walsh and $10,000 for executive assistant Rita Wesley.

When word of the payments first went public on Friday, the mayor called them "reasonable" and said they were "within (his) budget and administrative authority."

But by Monday, he issued a second statement saying, "In retrospect, however, I am concerned about the alignment of this process with our governing principles, and the unintended response the payments have garnered. I have, therefore, decided to rescind the bonuses."

"Whether or not you agreed with (the project's approval), it's undeniable that they worked hard and did a lot of work on it," said City Councilor Richie Floyd. "But, I really think there was a better way that they could have honored people."

Floyd voted against the project, but acknowledged the staffers' hard work, and said the city could have offered time off in exchange for the extra hours they put in.

Councilor Gina Driscoll, who voted for the project, hinted the dustup is not over.

"I have several questions, and it’s curious that I’m still waiting for information I requested from the administration on Monday morning. We need the full story here," Driscoll told FOX 13.

The mayor declined an on-camera interview Tuesday, but said in his statement, "we will learn from this experience, improve our processes, and continue with the important work ahead."

He also said, "It is notable that some employees reached out and volunteered to return their bonus, so as not to detract from the historic Gas Plant project."

