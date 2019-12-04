St. Pete mayor ends talks with Rays over new local stadium

article

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on Wednesday that the city will no longer be negotiating with the Tampa Bay Rays over a potential new stadium.

Kriseman said team officials have declined a new offer to renew the memo of understanding that had allowed the team to explore a future full-time stadium in the Tampa Bay area, not just in St. Pete or Pinellas.

Back in June, Rays owner Stu Sternberg announced plans to explore the possibility of splitting the team's season between Montreal and the Tampa Bay area. At the time, Kriseman rejected the idea.

"As I stated earlier this year, while the City of St. Petersburg is willing to discuss contributing to the funding for a new stadium for a full-time team here in St. Petersburg, we will not contribute public dollars to construct a stadium for a part-time team," Kriseman wrote Wednesday, adding that the city will begin looking harder at plans to redevelop the Tropicana Field site without a baseball stadium.

It's not immediately clear what this means for the team's future. They are tied to their Tropicana Field lease through 2027.