St. Pete named one of most educated cities in U.S. by Forbes

St. Petersburg is getting some recognition as one of the smartest cities in the country, according to a recent study.

Forbes released its list of the top 100 most educated cities in the U.S., with St. Pete checking in at No. 3 on the list.

The list cited high concentrations of college graduates, high school dropout rates, graduate degree attainment rates, and gender and racial gaps in degree completion rates as factors in its rankings.

St. Pete, specifically, boasted a 65.37% bachelor's completion rate for ages 25+, and 38.94% of its population ages 25+ boast graduate degrees, ranking No. 2 for the highest graduate degree completion rate in the survey behind Arlington.

Its -27.37% racial college completion gap also ranks in the top 5 in the survey.

Jacksonville also made the top 20 on the list, with, Port St. Lucie, Miami, Orlando, and Hialeah cracking the top 100, as well.