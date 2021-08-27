St. Pete officer dies from COVID-19 complications

article

A St. Petersburg police officer died due to complications related to COVID-19, the agency announced Friday.

Officer Michael Weiskopf began his career with St. Pete police in 2003 and was assigned to the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit.

Weiskopf was 52 years old.

Police said the officer leaves behind his wife and extended family.

At 1:45 p.m. Friday, a police procession will escort Officer Weiskopf's body from Bayfront Health to Gross Funeral Home.

The procession route will be 8th Street South, north to 1st Avenue North, proceeding west in front of the St. Pete Police Department's headquarters, south on 58th Street to Central Avenue, and proceeding west to the funeral home.

Members of the police department will line 1st Avenue North in front of the department's headquarters, and the flag will be lowered as the procession passes.

Funeral services information will be provided once they are finalized.

Anyone wishing to make donations to Officer Weiskopf's family can send them through SunCoast Law Enforcement Charities on their website.