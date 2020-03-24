St. Pete PD: Pedestrian dies in crash after tripping into path of oncoming vehicle

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the driver of a 2020 Jeep SUV was heading northbound on 34th Street North.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was trying to cross 34th Street but tripped. The Jeep driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the right corner of the vehicle struck him, police said.

The male pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries, and he later passed away Monday night.

The pedestrian was not identified.

