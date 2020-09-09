St. Pete PD: Woman sleeping in bank drive-thru struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

article

A 61-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run driver, who struck her at a St. Pete bank, fled, police said. Detectives are still searching for the person behind the wheel.

The collision occurred Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 125 5th Street South. Investigators said the driver was in a blue, late-1970s model Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said Cindy Sue Carpenter was sleeping in the bank's drive-thru when the driver, traveling in the wrong direction, ran her over and left the area around 9:15 p.m.

The truck was found abandoned in the area of 9th Avenue and 11th Street South. The driver has not been found.

“Just finding the vehicle isn’t enough. We have to determine who was behind the wheel at the time. We’re hoping that anyone who might’ve seen something could come forward with information and talk with police to help with the investigation,” said St. Pete police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.