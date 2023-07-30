St. Pete pedestrian killed in crash on US-19, police say

article

On Sunday morning, a 42-year-old man was killed after being hit by a GMC pickup, according to authorities.

Police say the GMC pickup was traveling southbound on US-19, north of 46th Avenue North when it struck a pedestrian laying in the roadway for an unknown reason.

READ: Body found after St. Pete woman presumed dead in Florida Keys yacht fire: Investigators

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he passed away due to their injuries.