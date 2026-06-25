St. Pete pickup truck driver killed in head-on crash: Police

The Brief Police say a 72-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning following a head-on collision on 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Officers say a pickup truck traveling eastbound crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van, according to the St. Pete Police Department. The driver of the van was hospitalized and remains in stable condition, while the traffic investigation continues, SPPD said.



A 72-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning after his pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a van in St. Petersburg, according to police.

St. Pete head-on crash

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department says the crash happened in the United Central neighborhood shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Lafayette Street North.

Investigators say a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue North crossed over into the westbound lanes and hit an oncoming van head-on.

Deadly crash investigation

Dig deeper:

Police identified the pickup truck driver as Charles Caravana.

Caravana died at the scene of the crash. His next of kin has been notified, according to police.

The driver of the van, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Police said she was listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Unconfirmed crash cause

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding what may have caused the pickup truck to cross into oncoming traffic.