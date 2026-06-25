St. Pete pickup truck driver killed in head-on crash: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 72-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning after his pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a van in St. Petersburg, according to police.
St. Pete head-on crash
What we know:
The St. Pete Police Department says the crash happened in the United Central neighborhood shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Lafayette Street North.
Investigators say a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue North crossed over into the westbound lanes and hit an oncoming van head-on.
Deadly crash investigation
Dig deeper:
Police identified the pickup truck driver as Charles Caravana.
Caravana died at the scene of the crash. His next of kin has been notified, according to police.
The driver of the van, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Police said she was listed in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Unconfirmed crash cause
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details regarding what may have caused the pickup truck to cross into oncoming traffic.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department.