St. Pete Pier Celebrates 5 Years with Month-Long Festival

The St. Pete Pier is celebrating its five-year anniversary with "PierFest" — a month of themed weekend events. Saturday kicked off with a free outdoor fitness fest, including yoga, Zumba, and cycling along the waterfront The celebration continues with the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival on Sunday, and wraps up with a 1,000-drone show on 727 Day (July 27)



Since its grand reopening in July 2020, the St. Pete Pier has become one of Florida’s most iconic waterfront destinations — blending dining, recreation, and community events across 26 acres of downtown shoreline.

Now, five years later, the City of St. Petersburg is marking the milestone with "PierFest," a full month of free, family-friendly events.

Saturday’s theme was all about health and wellness. Hundreds gathered on the Pier for "Fit Fest," a free outdoor fitness event with live Zumba, yoga, running, and a high-energy cycling class led by Central Cycling.

Even if you missed the workout, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

On Sunday, July 20, the Pier will host the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival — featuring more than 30 ice cream trucks and dessert vendors from around the region.

And the celebration wraps up with a bang on 727 Day, July 27 — when the Pier will come alive with food trucks, DJs, games, and a 1,000-drone light show over the bay, visually telling the story of St. Pete’s iconic waterfront.

Caitlin Ferkile, Events Operations Manager at the St. Pete Pier, says this celebration reflects the spirit of a place that’s become a part of daily life for both locals and tourists.

What they're saying:

"Everybody loves it. It's something for everybody to enjoy — from kids to adults, visitors to locals. It's just the best place in Saint Pete, and I'm so glad to be a part of it."

She says the energy won’t slow down any time soon:

"Tomorrow, we’ve got the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival — over 30 ice cream trucks and 10 food vendors for you to enjoy. And then on July 27th, it all wraps up with 727 Day — our official birthday celebration. We’ll have a 1,000 drone show, DJs, food trucks, games, giveaways — you name it."

Coco Brewster Torres, director of coaching development at Central Cycling, says leading a ride here on the fifth anniversary was a full-circle moment:

"This community means so much to our people. We love giving everyone a safe space — mentally, spiritually, physically. So to be here for the fifth anniversary… it means everything to us."

