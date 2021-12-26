St. Pete Police looking for fatal hit and run driver

A 56-year-old man was killed just after 7 pm on Christmas evening as he stepped off the curb to cross 18th Avenue South, police say.

Investigators say a blue Kia sedan struck the pedestrian and then moments later, a gray sedan also hit the victim as he was lying in the roadway.

The victim died at the scene near 20th Street South and St. Pete PD says neither vehicle stopped.

Law enforcement is now asking the public for help in identifying either vehicle.

They are asking anyone with info about the blue Kia or gray sedan to please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text "SPPD" with your tip to "TIP411."

The identity of the victim will be released after his next of kin are notified.