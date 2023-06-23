St. Pete Pride: Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration to attract 100,000 attendees

St. Pete Pride kicks off this weekend with a full lineup of events and star-studded performances.

It all gets started Friday night with a concert by Broadway and Disney star Idina Menzel at Jannus Live. Tickets are $35 and doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s parade will follow a reverse route from previous years, starting at Albert Whitted Airport and heading north along Bayshore before ending at the Vinoy.

Entertainment runs from 2-10 p.m. on two downtown stages located at 600 Bayshore Dr. in Vinoy Park and at North Straub and Vinoy Parks.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, a popular star on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and headliner Meet Me At The Altar will be among the long list of performances.

READ: Drag performances still planned for St. Petersburg Pride Parade, organizers say

A transgender march starts at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the main parade, which begins at 6 p.m.

Click here for parade zone maps and a lineup of entertainment.

Organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 100,000 attendees.

On Sunday, the Central Ave. block party will bring thousands of all ages to the Grand Central District for a massive street party with vendors, food, carnival games, street performers, and hundreds of participating businesses.

Grammy winner Sheena Easton and 1980s queen Tiffany will also be performing.