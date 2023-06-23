St. Pete Pride: Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration to attract 100,000 attendees
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete Pride kicks off this weekend with a full lineup of events and star-studded performances.
It all gets started Friday night with a concert by Broadway and Disney star Idina Menzel at Jannus Live. Tickets are $35 and doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s parade will follow a reverse route from previous years, starting at Albert Whitted Airport and heading north along Bayshore before ending at the Vinoy.
Entertainment runs from 2-10 p.m. on two downtown stages located at 600 Bayshore Dr. in Vinoy Park and at North Straub and Vinoy Parks.
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, a popular star on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and headliner Meet Me At The Altar will be among the long list of performances.
A transgender march starts at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the main parade, which begins at 6 p.m.
Organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 100,000 attendees.
On Sunday, the Central Ave. block party will bring thousands of all ages to the Grand Central District for a massive street party with vendors, food, carnival games, street performers, and hundreds of participating businesses.
Grammy winner Sheena Easton and 1980s queen Tiffany will also be performing.