Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete Pride: Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration to attract 100,000 attendees

By
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

St. Pete Pride celebration

The largest Pride celebration in Florida starts Friday in St. Petersburg and runs through the weekend. Kellie Cowan reports.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete Pride kicks off this weekend with a full lineup of events and star-studded performances. 

It all gets started Friday night with a concert by Broadway and Disney star Idina Menzel at Jannus Live. Tickets are $35 and doors open at 6 p.m. 

Saturday’s parade will follow a reverse route from previous years, starting at Albert Whitted Airport and heading north along Bayshore before ending at the Vinoy.

Entertainment runs from 2-10 p.m. on two downtown stages located at 600 Bayshore Dr. in Vinoy Park and at North Straub and Vinoy Parks. 

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, a popular star on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and headliner Meet Me At The Altar will be among the long list of performances. 

READ: Drag performances still planned for St. Petersburg Pride Parade, organizers say

A transgender march starts at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the main parade, which begins at 6 p.m. 

Click here for parade zone maps and a lineup of entertainment.

St. Pete prepares for Pride

Saint Petersburg police laid out their security place which included local, state and federal authorities. The city's police chief wants to ensure that the community hosts a safe celebration.

Organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 100,000 attendees. 

On Sunday, the Central Ave. block party will bring thousands of all ages to the Grand Central District for a massive street party with vendors, food, carnival games, street performers, and hundreds of participating businesses. 

Grammy winner Sheena Easton and 1980s queen Tiffany will also be performing.