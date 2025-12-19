50 Muma Children's Hospital patients board Polar Express-themed flight at TPA to North Pole

The Brief United Airlines, Tampa International Airport, Muma Children's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital have come together to give patients a fantasy flight to the North Pole. 50 Muma Children's Hospital patients and their families boarded a Polar Express-themed plane, where they got hot cocoa and cookies while being taxied around the airfield before landing at the North Pole. This is the first time Tampa International has participated in United's Fantasy Flight. The airport plans to do this for many more holidays to come.



Muma Children's Hospital patients got to fly to the North Pole with their families on Friday. They hopped on a Polar Express-themed United Airlines flight at Tampa International Airport.

"We're partnering with United Airlines, Tampa International Airport with Muma Children's Hospital to invite all of our patients and our families here to have time away from their medical treatments and to have excitement over the holidays," said Nikki Hurley, the senior director for Muma Children's Hospital.

Hurley said Santa Claus was waiting for the 50 children when they arrived and there were tons of activities for them to do once they got to their destination. Everyone participating was taken through TSA before boarding the fantasy flight to the North Pole.

What they're saying:

It's a quick holiday getaway that has leukemia patient, April Munoz, and her family excited for a festive day ahead of Christmas.

"We had to check our stuff, then we went on the airplane, and then we went to the airplane, we had hot chocolate and cookies," she said.

Her father, Jose, said even getting away for just a day is the early Christmas gift they need to take their minds off what they're going through and make memories that will last a lifetime.

"This is a tough time. Initially, when we got the news, it was devastating. We've been through a lot. All this through the Tampa General Hospital, the Muma Hospital, so many things, so many events that allow us to cope with what's going on with our children," he said.

What's next:

This is the first ever fantasy flight out of Tampa International Airport. TPA, United Airlines, Muma Children's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital plan to take many more trips to the North Pole for years to come.