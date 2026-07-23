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ZooTampa’s baby boom: Historic manatee birth highlights latest conservation wins

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published July 23, 2026 12:47 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 12:47 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: ZooTampa

The Brief

    • ZooTampa at Lowry Park is experiencing a major baby boom with multiple newborn animals.
    • The latest arrival includes a female manatee calf named Beatrix born to a rescued mother.
    • A critically endangered Eastern bongo calf named Liberty also joined the zoo's growing animal family.

TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa at Lowry Park welcomed several newborn animals this year, including a rescued manatee's calf and a critically endangered Eastern bongo. 

ZooTampa animal conservation efforts

What we know:

ZooTampa at Lowry Park say they welcomed a female manatee calf named Beatrix, marking the park's first manatee birth in more than 10 years. Her mother, who remains in critical condition following a watercraft injury in the Manatee River, is bonding well with the newborn while animal care staff monitor both closely. 

The facility also celebrated the birth of Liberty, a female Eastern bongo calf born on July 3 weighing 38 pounds and standing two feet tall. The zoo says this birth marks the seventh Eastern bongo delivered at the zoo over five years for a species with fewer than 100 individuals remaining in the wild because of habitat loss and poaching.

Additional zoo births this year

By the numbers:

The park's current baby boom includes multiple new animals born across several species: 

  • 1 female manatee calf
  • 3 Eastern bongo calves
  • 2 southern white rhinos
  • 2 impalas
  • 2 nyalas
  • 4 Bali mynah chicks
  • 3 African spoonbill chicks
  • 6 green-naped lorikeet chicks
Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Wildlife protection and breeding

What they're saying:

"The births of these species, many of which are listed as critically endangered, endangered or threatened, highlight the Zoo's ongoing conservation efforts and commitment to saving species," ZooTampa said in a statement. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release provided by ZooTampa at Lowry Park. 

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