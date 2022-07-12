St. Pete starts hosting forums for public input in Tropicana Field redevelopment

Nearly two weeks after St. Petersburg's mayor scrapped two redevelopment proposals for Tropicana Field, the public now has its turn to weigh in on the future of the site.

Tuesday night is when the first of three community meetings will be held. Officials said residents can let the city know what type of change they'd like to see in the historic Gas Plant District.

The first forum will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Center for Health Equity at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete. The address is: 2333 34th Street South. Those interested can RSVP through the city's website. The link can be found by clicking here.

The next two meetings will be:

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

St. Petersburg College - Gibbs Campus

6605 5th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Thursday, July 28, 2022

USF St. Pete

USC Ballrooms

200 6th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

City officials described the forums as a "community conversation" where people can provide input to help city leaders shape the district's redevelopment.

In June, Mayor Ken Welch said the reason for nixing the final two proposals on redevelopment ideas was because they were first submitted two years ago – and a lot has changed since then. The new request for proposal process is expected to begin next month.

"Our environment has changed in many ways since the initial RFP was issued in 2020. We have to make sure our RFP meets are current values," he said. "The pandemic has changed the way we work and affected the way we need office space."

It's still unclear whether the Tampa Bay Rays will remain in the city when their lease is up at Tropicana Field in 2027, or how involved they will be in the new redevelopment process.

"We feel that the community needs to be able to weigh in once again. July of 2020 was mid-pandemic," Mayor Welch said at the time. "The Rays stadium question has to be answered. The relationship with the Rays has to be built."