St. Pete teen struck by vehicle while walking to bus stop, troopers say

A 14-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in St. Petersburg.

The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 19 and 50th Avenue North. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teenager was walking westbound across U.S. 19 toward a PSTA bus. They said she was going to use it to travel to school.

Troopers said a van was traveling north on U.S. 19, just south of the intersection when the young pedestrian walked into the vehicle’s path.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 30-year-old man driver of the van was not injured, troopers said.

Officials did not say whether the 14-year-old was using a crosswalk. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

