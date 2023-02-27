St. Pete woman killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

article

An early morning crash in Temple Terrace claimed the life of a St. Petersburg woman on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old woman was traveling northbound on North 56th Street, south of Harney Road, shortly after 3 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle while trying to go around a curve.

Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned.

The driver died at the scene.

