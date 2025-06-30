St. Pete woman drives into home, injuring dog inside: FHP

The Brief An 87-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove into a home Monday afternoon after troopers said she accelerated her vehicle when she meant to brake. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A resident inside the home was not injured, but a dog was injured and taken to a veterinarian.



An 87-year-old St. Petersburg woman who meant to stop her car ended up accelerating and crashing into a home on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound in the parking lot of Oak Ridge Wesleyan Church at 11000 110th Avenue North shortly after 2 p.m.

Instead of stopping her vehicle as she intended, troopers say she accelerated, traveled across the roadway, and eventually crashed into a home at 10985 110th Avenue North.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one resident was home at the time and was not injured.

A dog inside the home was injured and taken to an area veterinarian.