St. Pete working to make 49th Street corridor safer for drivers, pedestrians

A bicyclist died in a crash along 49th Street in Pinellas County almost one year ago on Friday, and St. Petersburg city officials said that corridor is among the most dangerous in the county.

The 49th Street South corridor is in the 3% of roads with 40% of the county’s most serious and fatal crashes, according to an analysis that St. Petersburg city officials shared with city council members on Thursday.

Dividing Gulfport and St. Petersburg, 49th Street South can be busy, moving an average of 15,000 cars a day.

READ: Remains found in St. Pete home identified as missing woman

"I don’t doubt that there’s been a lot of accidents out there," said Kyle Ross, the owner of Sunshine Rides Bike Shop.

Ross owns a used bike and repair shop right off the corridor, and he said he’d never ride his bike on that road due to the narrow road and close proximity to the cars.

"Paths segregated to pedestrians would be nice. More of them I’d like to see absolutely," Ross said.

Pedestrian safety is a priority in a new draft plan for the 49th Street South corridor. On Thursday, St. Petersburg city council approved recommendations from a study led by Forward Pinellas, hearing a favored option of reducing the four-lane roadway down to three lanes with a center turning lane. It would also include wider sidewalks, more crosswalks and better lighting for pedestrians.

MORE: Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Pete sign deal to build new ballpark, keeping team in town for 30 years

"The fact that you can’t go from one side of the street to the other without worrying about crossing that street, I don’t care if you live off 9th, 49th, 4th Street. You should be able to cross anywhere and feel safe," said Lisset Hanewicz, St. Pete city council member of District 4, during the meeting.

Business owners said being on the high injury network is not a list they want to be on.

"I would say there has to be changes regardless, whether it’s slowing down the traffic, which is going to be a big concern. It has to happen. There’s no way around that," said Nancy Dunham, the president of Fusion 49th District, a collaborative group of businesses on 49th Street South.

Dunham owns Fancy Nancy Professional Services on 49th Street South in St. Pete and grew up in the area. She hopes the city will address the disproportionate impact a dangerous corridor has on the minority population in the area. St. Pete city officials said 72% of the affected population are minorities and 10% of them don’t have cars.

"Just being up here, I’ve seen over 15 to 20 crashes myself," said Dunham. "Next thing, I would say, make it safe for the pedestrians in general, whether it’s the bicyclists or the ones that’s walking, just for the community to feel safe in itself."

MORE: New energy drinks support St. Pete's first responders

With the cities of Gulfport and now St. Pete behind the plan, city officials said the next step is finalizing the study with Forward Pinellas at their next board meeting.

St. Pete transportation director Evan Mory told FOX13, "in the fall or winter we plan to start making some of the lower cost improvements, such as adding leading pedestrian intervals, upgrading lighting, raising medians. We will also be advancing additional analysis and public engagement regarding more complex components, such as lane repurposing, intersection modifications, trail design."

The city of St. Pete also plans to apply for grants to fund the high-cost elements of the corridor improvements.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: