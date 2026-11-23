The Brief St. Petersburg City Council approved nearly $2 million over three years for a new downtown maintenance and hospitality program. A nine-person team will handle litter, graffiti, pressure washing and help visitors navigate downtown. The program is expected to launch in January, with parking meter revenue covering the costs.



St. Petersburg is investing nearly $2 million in keeping its downtown clean and making it easier for residents and visitors to navigate.

City Council recently approved a three-year program that will bring a maintenance crew and hospitality ambassadors to 226 acres of downtown St. Pete, with the team expected to begin work in January.

St. Pete downtown ambassador duties

Big picture view:

The nine-person team will work seven days a week, covering downtown from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to the waterfront and between Fourth Avenue South and Third Avenue North. The area includes Williams Park, the city's oldest park.

The team will consist of one supervisor, four maintenance workers and four hospitality ambassadors.

The maintenance crew will handle litter collection, graffiti removal and pressure washing. Meanwhile, hospitality ambassadors will help answer questions, direct people around downtown and connect residents and visitors with local businesses and attractions.

The ambassadors will also be trained to familiarize themselves with downtown's cultural institutions, businesses and destinations so they can serve as a resource for people exploring the area.

"They are the ambassadors. They are the face of downtown St. Pete," said Shaun Drinkard, the CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Improvement District.

Downtown Improvement District funding

By the numbers:

City Council approved nearly $1.95 million over three years for the program, including startup costs. The agreement is expected to cost up to $650,000 annually, with parking meter revenue covering the costs.

St. Pete pilot program rollout

What's next:

The program will initially focus on the Central Avenue zone, with plans to eventually expand services into three areas: North, South and Central Avenue.

The first year is considered a pilot program, and the Downtown Improvement District hopes to secure additional public and private funding to expand the effort.

City council budget spending debate

The other side:

The program drew questions from some city leaders about committing money as St. Petersburg faces potential budget pressures following the passage of Amendment 3.

City Council member Richie Floyd was the only council member to vote against the agreement, questioning whether the spending was appropriate amid potential budget cuts and concerns about protecting essential city services.

The agreement does allow the city to terminate the program with 90 days' notice if needed.