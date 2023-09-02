St. Petersburg expands emergency housing options for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

article

Residents in St. Petersburg are getting help as recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia continue.

On Saturday, Mayor Ken Welch announced that he has authorized the on-site use of recreational vehicles and travel trailers on residential lots.

READ: St. Pete residents with flood damages not eligible for FEMA assistance yet after Hurricane Idalia

For the next six months, St. Petersburg Code Enforcement will not issue fines, citations and penalties related to sheltering and housing plans for residents who have been displaced by Hurricane Idalia.

In a statement released by Mayor Welch, he said, "As our residents start the process of repairing and rebuilding their homes due to significant water damage from storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia, the City of St. Petersburg is committed and compassionate when it comes to implementing efficient solutions and helping families stay connected to their communities. Effective immediately, residents can utilize recreational vehicles and travel trailers for temporary shelter and housing on their property and still be in compliance with code enforcement policies."

READ:'It's significantly different': Hurricane Idalia brings flooding St. Pete neighborhood has never seen

Residents in affected areas can contact the Housing and Neighborhood Services Administration for help.