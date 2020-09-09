St. Petersburg gym owner accused of sending pornographic material to teenage girl

article

Christopher Morgan Brown, 41, is accused of engaging in numerous sexually explicit conversations with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said Brown also sent multiple pornographic images to the undercover detective.

He was arrested on September 8, 2020 and faces felony charges of sending harmful material to a minor.

Brown is an owner of Vertical Ventures gym in St. Petersburg.

