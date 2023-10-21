St. Petersburg man killed after being hit by two vehicles, police say

article

On Friday night, a St. Petersburg man was killed after being struck by two vehicles, one being a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the area of 54th Avenue North and 28th Street North at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say a Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 54th Avenue North, when a pedestrian entered its path.

Another unknown vehicle also struck the pedestrian after the initial crash, police said.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

Police say the driver of the Kia Optima was uninjured during the incident.