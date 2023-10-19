2 teens arrested in St. Pete for 'threatening' social media post near Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Two teenagers were arrested on Thursday after police became aware of a social media post showing a threatening message involving the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the social media post showed a photo of the two teens, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, pointing what appeared to be guns while standing in front of a PCSO deputy's parked vehicle.

READ: Clearwater police officer fired after sexual battery arrest

The 17-year-old was charged with armed trespassing, threatening communications, and violation of supervised release, among others. The 15-year-old was charged with armed trespassing and possession of marijuana.

Parents, please remind your teens that threats on social media are not a joke," SPPD said in a press release. "The St. Petersburg Police Department takes threatening social media posts very seriously and the consequences could be severe."