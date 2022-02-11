St. Petersburg Museum of History celebrates 100 years

article

The St. Petersburg Museum of History has been sharing the city's storied past for an entire century now.

Friday marks the museum's 100th anniversary, and it is celebrating its centennial with a deal. Visitors can get into the museum for just $1.

The first 100 guests will also receive a free, one-year membership pass.

The museum first opened its doors on Feb. 11, 1922. It is Pinellas County’s oldest and Florida’s third-oldest museum.

It's situated along 2nd Avenue NE, the same path to the St. Pete Pier. It is currently under construction. The museum will expand 8,000 feet into the grassy area in front of the building, complete with a rooftop terrace overlooking the waterfront.

The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.