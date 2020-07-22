St. Petersburg Museum of History exhibit shows city’s growth over past century

The St. Petersburg Museum of History reopened July 8 to visitors after having to close due to COVID-19. While they were closed they used the time to do renovations and create new exhibits for visitors to explore.

Its newest exhibit is called “Building the Sunshine City,” which shows how the city has grown from the 1800s until now.

“We always read and hear about how everybody is so amazed the city is growing so rapidly. We looked back and said well, this isn’t the first time this has happened. This has happened two other times in our history. So we decided to create this exhibit that shows the growth of St. Petersburg from the 1800s until now,” explained Rui Farias, the executive director of the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

The museum is also home to many strange artifacts like Half and Half, a two-headed calf. They have an entire room dedicated to strange and fun historical items.

“I don’t want to say it’s like Ripley’s, because it’s not,” Farias explained. “There’s good history stories behind it.”




