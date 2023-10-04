Man shot, killed in St. Pete neighborhood; Police investigating

article

The St. Pete Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Pete on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of 13 Ave. South at around noon on Wednesday for reports of a 36-year-old man being shot.

They arrived to find Terrance Hill, 36, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.