Man shot, killed in St. Pete neighborhood; Police investigating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Pete on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of 13 Ave. South at around noon on Wednesday for reports of a 36-year-old man being shot.
They arrived to find Terrance Hill, 36, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.