St. Pete Police release video of suspect in downtown shooting that injured 7

The St. Pete Police Department released video showing the suspect and several people wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting downtown over the weekend that injured seven people.

The suspect, who is shown wearing a blue and white basketball jersey with 'SIERRA' and the number 0 on the front and ‘JAMES’ on the back, fired a gun into a crowd of people during a downtown brawl on Saturday.

According to police, the man was initially considered a ‘person of interest' but is now considered a suspect in the investigation.

A St. Pete Police Department spokesperson told FOX 13 there were hundreds of people on the sidewalks on Third Street North near Central Avenue when several shots were fired around 12:45 a.m.

Three people were shot in the leg and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The video shows the suspect and seven other people police are looking to identify and speak with regarding the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS; you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.