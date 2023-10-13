St. Petersburg Police search for man to question regarding 'suspicious' fatal house fire

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department has joined the investigation into a fatal house fire that occurred on Wednesday.

Detectives said they would like to speak to a man leaving the immediate area of 6562 Pasadena Avenue North where a man was found dead after a raging fire. Police said the man left the area between 12:20 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

According to SPPD, the man is of undetermined race, in his 20s or 30s, and about 5'11" tall with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white hooded sweatshirt with "Billabong" written on the front and blue jeans.

Police clarified that the man is not a suspect, but investigators would like to speak with him and believe he may have information that could assist with the investigation.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue initially responded to the fire early Wednesday morning and extinguished it without incident but wasn't able to complete a detailed search of the home until daylight.

When they searched the home, they found the dead victim. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported on Wednesday that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation.