St. Petersburg police investigating crash that killed 11-year-old boy, injured 3 others

Stephen Johnson, 11, died Saturday night following a vehicle crash in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators said around 7:55 p.m. a Honda sedan was traveling southbound on 34th St. S. and struck a Chrysler sedan that was traveling northbound, but trying to turn left onto 15th Ave. S.

Johnson, two adults and another child were taken to the hospital after the crash.

SPPD investigators are working to determine the details of the crash.