Gang members arrested after crashing into parked cars, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Callins and Burney are facing felony charges, according to authorities. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office article

PLANT CITY, Fla. - On Monday, three known gang members were arrested for possession of drugs and several firearms, according to Tampa police.

Deputies in Plant City say they found 18-year-old Jameel Callins at the 813 Chinese Food restaurant located at 2204 James L. Redman Parkway. Officials say he was wanted by TPD.

A warrant for Callins was out for absconder minor in possession of a firearm. While deputies were arresting him, the white BMW he had been riding in sped off and crashed into several parked cars.

According to deputies, they were able to apprehend the driver, 24-year-old Rodriontae Burney and a 17-year-old passenger. After searching the car, officials discovered 2.6 pounds of marijuana and four guns.

Officials found guns and drugs. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say one of the firearms had a machine gun conversion device, making it fully automatic. None of the guns were reported stolen, according to deputies.

"These gang members who think they can make their money dealing drugs and terrorizing our communities will soon find out that crime doesn't pay," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I commend the work of our deputies who were able to identify a wanted man and take him and his dangerous accomplices off our streets."

Investigators say the case is ongoing, but all three gang members are facing felony charges.