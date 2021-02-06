St. Petersburg police searching driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle and the driver who is responsible for a fatal hit and run crash in the 6400 block of 38th Ave N. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a white F250/350 Super Duty dually pick-up truck, struck and killed an adult man in the 38th Ave. N median lane.

Police say the vehicle left the scene continuing north on 38th Ave N and turned right onto 66th St., heading north. A passer-by saw the victim in the road and notified police.

If anyone has seen a truck similar to the one pictured, with front-end damage, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

