St. Petersburg renters say rental assistance programs aren't enough for current market

The housing market around Tampa Bay continues to be red-hot and many families are being priced out of the market.

In St. Petersburg, rent is up by more than 25%. City officials say more developers are stepping up to build housing with reduced rents for the city's workforce, but renters say long-term solutions aren’t working for the immediate needs of residents.

They see constant construction on luxury high rises downtown and are asking the city to put a housing state of emergency in place.

Mayor Ken Welch’s new administration says it is making progress, but it's stopping short of emergency measures.

"There’s conversations with the school board about teacher housing, there’s conversations with us about employee housing," Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens told FOX 13.

The city was just given access to an additional $14 million from the county as part of a fund to help people who are behind on their rent.

This rental assistance program is meant to help, for example, a family of four making $59,000 a year or less, or a single person making $41,000 or less.

Renters say the program is a start, but it doesn't help those who need to move within the city, or to the city, to afford the rising prices.

One renter told FOX 13 he was forced out after his rent was raised, and the incentive program doesn’t go far enough.

"These are a handout to landlords, these incentives…they don’t really prevent the landlord from increasing rent and if they are getting money, they can just say, ‘We are increasing rent,’" the renter commented.

The city says its focus is adding more housing options to drive down the demand and cost. Officials pointed to Skyway Lofts, a new complex with units being offered at reduced rates, depending on the renter’s income level.

"I have found, in my short time here in city hall, is that developers understand. We are having conversations about how they can be more creative and innovative," Owens said.

Another development in the works is Orange Station, a mixed-use development going where the police department once stood.

One section will be condos and the other will have income-based apartments. The mayor's office says it is pushing for more projects like this one to come downtown.