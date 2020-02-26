St. Petersburg students among winners of Sandy Hook Promise video contest

A Bay Area elementary school is in the national spotlight after being selected as one of the winners of the Sandy Hook Promise organization's video competition. The video showcases the work done by students and staff to help create a more inclusive environment in an effort to help stop violence in schools.

Azalea Elementary School Principal Mike Rebman is making a point to teach kids about the importance of inclusion now when they're young, in hopes they'll carry it on through the rest of the education. It's all in an effort to prevent tragedies like Sandy Hook from happening again.

The 4-minute video the school submitted for the competition includes a slideshow of photos that highlight just some of the work by students and staff this school year to help reduce social isolation, which they say can lead to violence in schools.

"It means everything. The Sandy Hook Promise organization. Their promise is our promise," Principal Mike Rebman said.

The Sandy Hook Promise Organization, a non-profit started by family members of Sandy Hook victims, trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence.

Wednesday, representatives with the organization presented an Award of Excellence to Azalea Elementary School for their work to create a more inclusive environment.

"We want students connected not isolated and through a genuine smile and starting with hello we can change the narrative for other kids and other people and that social and emotional development can last them a lifetime," Rebman said.

As part of the Sandy Hook Promise's Start with Hello program, students are encouraged to become a member of the Save Club which stands for Students Against Violence Everywhere. Members are trained to help spread empathy through 3 steps: see someone alone, reach out and help and start with hello.

"Sometimes in the morning we open up their car doors and say have a nice day which is kind of like our way of being like oh you are going to do great today," 5th grader Katie Weaver said.

Along with the plaque, members of the club will also get the chance to attend the Save Promise Club National Youth Summit in North Ridgeville, Ohio on April 4.

"We took pictures in the classroom and did specific lessons about inclusion so it is simply starting with hello, but also being very purposeful and strategic to get that message across," Rebman said.