St. Petersburg woman making documentary that highlights Bay Area's diverse heritage

Polita Glynn, a director and producer, has embarked on a captivating documentary film project titled "Underground History," focusing on the ancient narratives woven into the fabric of the Tampa Bay Area.

Glynn’s exploration delves into the intricate tapestry of rich Native American history, featuring notable shell mounds, and early African American contributions.

"I saw when I came to this area that there was a lot of indigenous history, but not a lot of acknowledgment about that. And so I wanted to try to see if there are ways to increase awareness of the ancient history that we have here in our community," shared Glynn.

Upon relocating from South Florida, Glynn became enamored with the historical treasures embedded in Pinellas County and, over time, her passion deepened as she uncovered more layers of this ancient legacy.

"So I think I first started thinking about this after bicycling in the neighborhood and coming across the Pinellas Point Mound and just being fascinated that there was an ancient indigenous mound sitting in the middle of a suburban neighborhood," Glynn explained.

As a testament to her commitment, Glynn decided to channel her fervor into the creation of the "Underground History" film.

According to Glynn, there were also lost African-American communities that had been destroyed and built over, which erased cemeteries and graveyards.

"As a filmmaker, I thought it would be interesting to explore these different ideas through a documentary," said Glynn.

Though the film remains a work in progress, Glynn has plans for public showings in the near future, eager to share the unfolding narrative with the community.

Glynn has a dedicated vision to highlight and preserve the often-overlooked aspects of the region’s past.