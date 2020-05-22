St. Pete's Bayshore Drive closing to vehicles, creating more space for pedestrians

article

A three-block stretch of Bayshore Drive NE in St. Pete has turned into a no-car zone, for use by pedestrians and cyclists only.

The closure runs from 2nd to 5th avenues, essentially between the new pier site and the Vinoy Renaissance hotel.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said the closure will give runners, bikers and walkers more room to get out and play in one of the most beautiful parts of downtown.

With so many people looking to get out for fresh air while social distancing, Kriseman said now’s the time to try out what could become a permanent, or at least more frequent, open streets-like experience.

“Beyond our Open Streets events, we have been looking at opportunities to experiment with road closures and create more space for those walking, biking, and exercising. While this is a small stretch of road, it is heavily used and should give residents and visitors the chance to further spread out,” said Kriseman in a statement. “I am hopeful it will be used wisely.”

The segment of Bayshore Dr. NE closed to traffic at 8 a.m. Friday and will remain closed until further notice.

