St. Pete's Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill ranked top local sports bar in U.S. Here's why

The Brief USA Today has ranked Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg as the number-one local sports bar in the country. The publication calls Ferg's "a juggernaut within the St. Pete drinking and dining scene." Ferg's original location opened in 1992 in the Gas Plant District and remains a hot spot near Tropicana Field.



A St. Petersburg hot spot is getting national attention, with USA Today ranking Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill as the number-one local sports bar in the country.

Big picture view:

USA Today says its rankings, which were published on Wednesday, were based on input from a "panel of experts" along with votes from readers.

No chains or franchises were included in the list.

Local perspective:

Ranking atop the list, USA Today describes Ferg's as "a juggernaut within the St. Pete drinking and dining scene."

The publication's blurb also highlighted the sports bar's "classic pub fare" along with more than 90 TVs for patrons to catch all the big happenings.

Dig deeper:

According to Ferg's website, Mark Ferguson opened the bar in 1992 in St. Pete's Gas Plant District near the domed stadium that is now known as Tropicana Field.

The bar's current property now features 11 separate areas for parties and events, while Ferg’s Backyard can host up to 3,000 people for concerts, pep rallies, and other large events.

What you can do:

For a look at USA Today's full list of best local sports bars, click here.