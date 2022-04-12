Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Largo, police say

Largo police say one person was stabbed in the neck following a road rage incident.

On Tuesday, they received the stabbing report near 2695 Roosevelt Boulevard, which is near Dodge Street.

When they arrived, they found a man with a wound on his neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide his condition in their news release.

Detectives say three people have been detained and are being interviewed.

"This seems to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," according to a statement by the police department.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.