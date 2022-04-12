Police investigate deadly shooting in South St. Pete

article

St. Petersburg police say one man is dead following an overnight shooting.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South after receiving a report of a "man down" in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. According to the agency, those officers began CPR, but the man died of his injuries.

He has not been publicly identified.

No other information was provided, including whether police had a suspect description or if any arrests were made.