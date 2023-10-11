'Stand with Israel' rally in Lakeland draws hundreds condemning Hamas attacks

Community members came together Wednesday night in Polk County to show support for Israel after the deadly terrorists attacks carried out by Hamas. Upwards of 200 people filled up Temple Emanuel of Lakeland for an indoor rally to condemn Hamas and show support for the Jewish people.

Solidarity and strength on was on full display.

"Israel has to eliminate Hamas once and for all," Temple of Emanuel Lakeland Rabbi David Goldstein said.

People came with Israeli flags in hand and signs showing support for the country.

"This is a war between light and darkness. Between good or ultimate evil. If you don't know which side you are on. You are part of the problem," Temple Emanuel of Lakeland President Shelley Robinson said.

People in attendance sang songs and recited prayers in support of Israel.

"We are here, because we share a purpose and that purpose is to push back against the darkness. That is our job here today, and I am so proud that we are doing that here together," State Rep. Jennifer Kennedy said.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the Lakeland Police Department to increase security at local synagogues including at Temple Emanuel of Lakeland since the attacks.

"I wish that I could go fight on the front line. I'm that angry. I'm that mad. I would like to fight along with the IDF forces, but they are very good, and they will take care of business," Sheriff Judd said.

As of Wednesday evening, at least 22 Americans were killed in the attacks.

"I would like to express my condolences to those who have lost loved ones or been impacted by the terrorists. You and your families are in my prayers," Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said.

Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian church leaders along with Buddhists and other religious figures all came together to show support for the Jewish people.

"An attack against Israel is an attack against all God's people. Hamas will never be satisfied. They will never stop until someone permanently stops every one of them," Sheriff Judd said.