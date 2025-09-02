'Stand Your Ground' hearing underway for Hillsborough man accused of shooting at deputies

The Brief A Tampa man charged with attempted murder of law enforcement in 2021 is now arguing he was "standing his ground." Harold Lewis opened fire on Hillsborough County deputies during a welfare check at his home. A judge is now considering allowing Lewis’ "stand your ground" defense and let him walk free or if he will face trial.



A Hillsborough County judge listened to arguments on Tuesday in the Stand Your Ground hearing for Harold Lewis, the man accused of shooting at deputies in 2021 and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

What we know:

The confrontation began in April 2021 when deputies arrived at Lewis’ Tampa home to perform a welfare check on his son. Body camera video played in court captured the chaos that unfolded as deputies shouted commands from outside the residence.

READ: Polk County leaders approve Lake Winterset restrictions after large brawl

"Sheriff’s Office, come out with your hands up!" one deputy can be heard yelling, just moments before multiple gunshots rang out.

Deputy Brian Noland, who testified on Tuesday, was the first to arrive on scene. While waiting outside Lewis’ home, he said he was suddenly under fire.

"I was sort of in disbelief that I’d just been shot at," Noland told the judge. "My first question was, did he just shoot at me? I know that it was a gunshot. I was questioning whether he shot at me. Did he just shoot himself? Was it a shrapnel that came through the window?"

MORE: Kansas City police officer killed by fleeing suspect while deploying stop sticks to end pursuit

Prosecutors said, as backup units responded, Lewis continued firing, with one bullet striking a deputy’s windshield.

Pictured: Harold Lewis during the Stand Your Ground hearing in Hillsborough County.

Deputy Garry Elser described feeling the impact: "I thought I’d been struck around the face — either by the glass or the concussion of it hitting," he said.

Lewis is charged with attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement. No deputies returned fire during the incident, and Lewis’ son was not injured.

The other side:

Lewis’ attorney, Richard Escobar, argued that his client did not know law enforcement was outside his home and couldn’t hear the verbal commands. He also claimed Lewis may have been "involuntarily intoxicated," with a mix of substances in his system, including pseudoephedrine, impairing his judgment.

READ: Senior dog abandoned on desolate Florida road, owner arrested

Footage later showed Lewis seemingly confused about his arrest: "Why am I under arrest?" he asked from the back of a patrol car.

Escobar cast doubt on the strength of the state's case, telling the judge, "they don’t have anyone that’s going to be able to tell this court how the shooting happened."

What's next:

The Stand Your Ground hearing will continue for at least one more day. If the judge agrees with the defense’s argument, Lewis could be released immediately. If not, the case will proceed to trial.