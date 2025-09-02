Polk County leaders to vote on new Lake Winterset restrictions after large brawl

The Brief Leaders in Polk County are talking on Tuesday about an ordinance that would establish "no-go zones" for boats on parts of Lake Winterset, Lake Clinch, and Lake Ariana. It comes weeks after a large brawl went viral and led to the arrests of eight people, ranging in age from 17 to 40. Commissioners say the penalties for breaking this ordinance, if approved, include fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.



Polk County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on a measure to crack down on bad behavior weeks after a brawl on Lake Winterset led to several arrests and strong words from Sheriff Grady Judd.

The proposed ordinance would establish "no-go zones" for boats on parts of Lake Winterset, Lake Clinch, and Lake Ariana – establishing swim-only areas.

The backstory:

Investigators say a large fight broke out on Aug. 2 on a private vacant lot resembling a small island, and video of the incident went viral.

Judd said last month that eight people, who range in age from 17 to 40, were arrested in connection with the incident in the video.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say that fight wasn't a one-off incident, telling FOX 13 that all kinds of inappropriate behavior, including sexual activity, has been happening for years.

"We can't even have my kids swim at my grandparents' house or have outside on the weekends with how bad or vulgar the music is. With the fights happening down there, it's only about time someone pulls a gun out or something like that," said R.J. Wells, whose parents live on Lake Winterset.

Dig deeper:

Last spring, Judd sent a letter to county commissioners making the case for boater-restricted areas, pointing out that with more than 550 lakes and 93,000 acres of waterways, his deputies can't be everywhere at once.

Commissioners say the penalties for breaking this ordinance, if approved, include fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

What's next:

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners and previous FOX 13 News reports.