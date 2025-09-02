Senior dog abandoned on desolate Florida road, owner arrested

article

A West Palm Beach man is behind bars, accused of doing something pretty horrible to a dog.

The backstory:

Law enforcement say on Friday, Sean Miller, 28, drove from West Palm Beach to Indiantown and abandoned his dog, 11-year-old Coco.

The Shiba Inu was found in a desolate area on the side of the road.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officers and criminal investigations detectives were able to track Miller and arrest him.

Miller was arrested and charged with animal abandonment.

He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail where he made bail on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said it is hopeful Coco will find a safe home to live out the rest of her years.