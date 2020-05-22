State approves Legoland Florida's plans to reopen on June 1

article

It's official, Legoland Florida will reopen to guests on June 1.

The announcement came Friday morning, a couple of days after Winter Haven and Polk County officials approved of the theme park's plans for a safe reopening.

When it reopens, it will have been 77 days since they had closed the resort to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes methods to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines. This includes reopening at 50% capacity, which would be about 6,000 people in total. Guests are asked to book online and in advance to help the theme park determine capacity levels ahead of time.

Face masks are strongly recommended. The theme park said they will also take the temperature of every visitor, and will refuse admission to anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Also, cash will no longer be accepted.

Here's additional information at what guests can expect with the reopening:

PLANNING

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND mobile app, and review the website in advance of their arrival, for a full outline of the parks’ new arrival and attractions procedures, as well as details on the enhanced cleaning measures. Tickets and vacations should be booked in advance online, when possible.

Guests should be prepared to make on-site payments using a credit or debit card as cash will no longer be accepted on property. Guests experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting the Resort.

ARRIVAL

At the time of reopening, the Park will operate at 50 percent of its capacity. If guests are arriving by car, they should expect to leave spaces in between vehicles and follow additional spacing instructions. All park employees and guests will be required to undergo non-invasive temperature checks. Those with a temperature of 100.4 F will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

THROUGH THE RESORT

Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering, and we will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same. Brick-themed spatial markers and kid-friendly, parkwide signage will help remind guests of social distancing recommendations and hygiene practices.

More than 200 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park. Guests can view these locations on the LEGOLAND mobile app while traversing the park. Character meet and greets and other select attractions will be suspended at the time of reopening. Enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day will disinfect high frequency touch points, including ride restraints, tables and chairs, service counters, handles and door handles.

Guests will also see enhancements in our mobile app over the coming weeks that will allow them to reserve their spot in queue lines for major attractions directly from their own devices.

Legoland's Pirate Island Hotel will also debut on June 1. It will initially open with new hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Legoland Waterpark will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LINK: Updates on the Legoland theme park can be found here. legoland.com/operations-update

