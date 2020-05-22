State approves vacation rental plans for Sarasota, Manatee counties

Sarasota and Manatee counties got the green-light from Florida to start allowing short-term rentals again.

Their plans were approved Thursday. Similar rules apply to both counties: remote check-ins should be made available when possible to minimize face-to-face interactions and guests must follow all CDC guidelines.

Sarasota Count's short-term rental plan can be seen below:

However, Manatee County is going a step further, limiting groups of guests to no more than 10 people.

Manatee County's vacation rental safety plan can be viewed below:

Florida signed off on their safety plan one day after the state approved Pinellas County's plan.

As part of Florida’s ‘full phase one’ of reopening from the coronavirus lockdowns, Gov. Ron DeSantis invited counties to submit plans on how they would guide property owners who want to resume renting to tourists.

Hillsborough and Hernando counties are still awaiting an answer from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said during Thursday's Emergency Policy Group meeting that he expects the plans to be approved.

