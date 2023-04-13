Proposal could bring in more money to recruit more law enforcement officers to Florida

Law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe, but they're needed across the country as every state deals with a shortage.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already given out bonuses this year, but a new proposal will shell out even more money to recruit officers.

Several officers from around the country have already found a new home in the Bradenton Police Department thanks to the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program.

"It's made a substantial dent in our efforts to fill the ranks. Absolutely," said Detective Adam Wollard, who is a recruiter with BPD.

The program offers a 5,000 bonus to new recruits and officers moving to Florida from other states. The governor said they've recruited almost 1,800 law enforcement officers with more than 500 coming from out of state.

"It really makes going to the academies and going into high schools. We really recruit. It makes it a lot easier talking to people, showing them not only the benefits of working in law enforcement, but with the younger generation. You have to have that bright new shiny thing to show them," Wollard said.

The program underscores a continued battle to recruit and retain first responders around the nation. In competition against every other agency, Wollard said this added bonus makes a difference for the department.

"It's extremely challenging, yes. But with that bonus, it kind of levels the playing field. And we have a lot of things that brings in PD and a smaller agency that the bigger agencies don't have. So with that bonus that we can offer as well, it kind of levels the playing field," Wollard said.

In the upcoming budget, Gov. DeSantis is proposing upping the money in the pot to $30 million, which his office said is $10 million more than last year.

"You know, law enforcement is a tough profession in and of itself. But to be able to recruit in this climate with a younger generation kind of filling the ranks, it just helps tremendously," Wollard said.

The Bradenton Police Department said it plans to stay a part of the program as it continues to see a boost in recruitment so far.