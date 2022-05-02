Bradenton PD officers leave for higher pay as negotiations over salaries stall

As officers at the Bradenton Police Department work to protect the community, some have had to leave for better-paying opportunities with other departments.

"This constant cycle of turnover is very frustrating," said Mick McHale, the president of the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association. "Our figures have shown that the Bradenton Police Department [pays] 15% lower than four surrounding counties."

At least a dozen officers within the agency have left for higher paying agencies, while negotiations between the union and the city have stalled over pay.

McHale said the increase offered does not meet what officers are having to pay for cost of living.

In a statement, the city's communications coordinator said officials were "surprised at the declaration of impasse. The Administration has offered the largest wage increase in the history of the City. We will continue to support our great officers and are confident they will be fairly and competitively compensated."

Meanwhile, McHale said, "You have mid range, 3, 5, 7, 10-year officers that have said ‘enough is enough, I’m going to move on.’"

Bradenton police officers start at $44,944 yearly. If you cross into the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, deputies start out at $51,200.

"To go from one agency on Friday and start brand new on Monday with a substantial financial increase, makes that transition that much easier," said McHale.

The union wants to make it an easier choice to stay with Bradenton PD.

"This is not a ploy. This is not a negotiating trick, this is a fact of life. This is factual. Men and women have already left and we think that the number could go as high as 50," said McHale.