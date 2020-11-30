State wants second opinion after doctor concludes gunman was insane during Tampa rampage

Shortly before 7 o'clock in the evening on July 30, the emergency calls started flooding in. Prosecutors say Antonio Cruz-Ortiz went on a shooting rampage around Tampa.

The gunman was targeting random drivers, teenagers at a park, even a Tampa police officer. When it was over, five people were injured, including the TPD officer.

Pastor Carl Soto was there as the officer dodged bullets.

"I looked over and saw what appeared to be a gentleman brandishing a very large firearm shooting at the direction of the officer," he recalled.

During his first court appearance, Ortiz was denied bond and has been sitting in jail ever since.

But at a hearing this morning, attorney Danny Fernandez said his client is unfit to stand trial and may need to go to a state hospital instead.

Advertisement

"He was ordered to be evaluated. One doctor conducted the evaluation and found him insane at the time of the offense, but the second doctor did not feel comfortable with that evaluation so the state wants to conduct a second evaluation. We don't object to that," said Fernandez.

The prosecutor confirmed they are asking for a second opinion and the judge will appoint another doctor to examine Ortiz. The result of those findings is expected in February.

Ortiz is facing several counts of attempted murder in the second-degree and aggravated assault with a firearm.