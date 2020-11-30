Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 8:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County
7
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Pinellas County
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

State wants second opinion after doctor concludes gunman was insane during Tampa rampage

By
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Shortly before 7 o'clock in the evening on July 30, the emergency calls started flooding in.  Prosecutors say Antonio Cruz-Ortiz went on a shooting rampage around Tampa.  

The gunman was targeting random drivers, teenagers at a park, even a Tampa police officer. When it was over, five people were injured, including the TPD officer.  

Pastor Carl Soto was there as the officer dodged bullets.

"I looked over and saw what appeared to be a gentleman brandishing a very large firearm shooting at the direction of the officer," he recalled.

Hillsborough deputies identify suspect after shooting spree that injured officer
slideshow

Hillsborough deputies identify suspect after shooting spree that injured officer

The suspect at the center of a violent night in Hillsborough County has been identified. 

During his first court appearance, Ortiz was denied bond and has been sitting in jail ever since. 

But at a hearing this morning, attorney Danny Fernandez said his client is unfit to stand trial and may need to go to a state hospital instead.

"He was ordered to be evaluated. One doctor conducted the evaluation and found him insane at the time of the offense, but the second doctor did not feel comfortable with that evaluation so the state wants to conduct a second evaluation. We don't object to that," said Fernandez. 

TPD chief: Officer who pulled over gunman on shooting spree exemplifies 'guardian of the city'
slideshow

TPD chief: Officer who pulled over gunman on shooting spree exemplifies 'guardian of the city'

After arresting 31-year-old Antonio Cruz Ortiz, investigators say he was in possession of multiple assault-style weapons and ammunition, more than $6,000 in cash, and hundreds of grams of possible fentanyl, marijuana, and heroin.

The prosecutor confirmed they are asking for a second opinion and the judge will appoint another doctor to examine Ortiz.  The result of those findings is expected in February. 

Ortiz is facing several counts of attempted murder in the second-degree and aggravated assault with a firearm