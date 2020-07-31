Hillsborough deputies identify suspect after shooting spree that injured officer

article

The suspect at the center of a violent night in Hillsborough County has been identified.

Investigators said 31-year-old Antonio Cruz Ortiz went on a shooting spree Thursday, when at least 14 people were shot at, including a Tampa police officer. Officials said it started with Ortiz shooting at cars -- at random, and the shooting events escalated from there.

On Thursday, Ortiz drove through Tampa, and seemed to shoot people at random, officials said. At least three people ended up hospitalized, and those injuries were non-life threatening.

Here is a breakdown of Thursday night's events:

1. I-275 near Westshore Boulevard: Two people shot in their vehicle while driving. Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.



2. Fountain Mist Drive and Tadpole Lane: Five people shot at by a passing vehicle.



Authorities said his shooting spree started on Interstate 275 near West Shore Boulevard. Investigators said two victims near that location were struck and had non-life threatening injuries.

From there, they said Ortiz headed to the Egypt Lake-Leto area, shooting at multiple people including children playing in a park near the 6300 block of Tadpole Lane. As he drove east along Lambright Street and Sligh Avenue, several vehicles were hit, but there were no injuries.

Near Sligh Avenue near Habana Avenue, shots were fired into a vehicle. Four people were inside, including two children. The two adults had non-life threatening injuries.

A Tampa police officer caught up with the suspect in East Tampa near Hillsborough Avenue and 43rd Avenue, when he tried to pull Ortiz over, officials said. Authorities said Ortiz jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire on the officer, who was able to reverse his patrol car away during the barrage of bullets.

From there, Ortiz ran to a nearby apartment complex where K-9 officers helped track him down and arrest him. Police said had they not stopped Ortiz, lives could've been lost.

"He was driving around randomly, pointing his gun and firing at people," said Jamel Lanee, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department. "There were children in this area where this guy was pointing his weapon. So, we definitely wanted to make sure that we got this person in custody."

Tampa police released a photo of their officer's bullet-ridden patrol car. The officer was injured in the arm -- either by shrapnel or shattered glass. He, along with four victims, were all treated for their injuries. All are expected to recover.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan visited the 24-year-old officer in the hospital and siad he's in good spirits.

No motive for the shootings has been given. Ortiz faces several charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.