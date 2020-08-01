Shooting rampage suspect gets long list of charges

Antonio Cruz Ortiz, 31, saw a judge Saturday morning for the first time since what police are calling a shooting rampage Thursday evening.

Ortiz is facing 15 counts related to those shootings.

The judge said Ortiz is charged with three counts of shooting at, within, or into a vehicle, and all three of those counts come with a bond of $7,500.

"You're charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon fire arm, and they each have $2,000 bond, and then you have four counts of attempted murder in the second degree fire arm; they each have no bond," the judge said.

Ortiz's charges do not end there.

"You have one count of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer premeditated firearm, that also has no bond," the judge added during Ortiz's first appearance.

Investigators say four people were shot and about ten others were shot at. Fortunately, no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The state filed a motion for pre-trial detention, which would keep Ortiz in jail until his trial begins. That hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

